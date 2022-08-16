2-year-old goes home after heart transplant spending 283 days in hospital

Louisville 2-year-old who spent 283 days in hospital after open-heart surgery goes home
By Julia Huffman and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) – After spending 283 days in the hospital and undergoing his second open-heart surgery, a 2-year-old boy from Kentucky went home Monday.

Clay Goodwin was born in November 2020 with four congenital heart defects, Norton Healthcare said. He underwent his first open-heart surgery when he was two days old, WAVE reported.

Despite the efforts of caregivers and doctors, he was listed for a heart transplant in January 2022.

Clay received a heart transplant on July 5 and his parents, Brandon and Hannah Goodwin, were able to take him home Monday.

He was treated to a celebratory parade thrown together by the staff at the hospital.

Clay is one of three pediatric heart transplants done so far this year at Norton Children’s Hospital.

Copyright 2022 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Tuesday, August 16, 2022, is National Poll Worker Recruitment Day
Fulton County seeks to fill 2,000 election worker positions
This aircraft part landed just feet away from someone on the ground in Augusta, Maine on Friday.
Aircraft part falls from sky, just missing man at Maine Capitol
DeKalb County Police pay raise proposal
Pay increase announced for DeKalb County first responders
Mesa police said Roberto Villareal-Suarez, 38, is charged with first-degree murder and armed...
Man stabs another man ‘50 to 70′ times, killing him, then steals his tablet, police say