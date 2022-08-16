Academy Sports + Outdoors to hold Perimeter store’s grand opening

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Academy Sports + Outdoors will open another metro Atlanta location Aug. 26 at Perimeter Center West. It will be the chain’s 12th metro Atlanta location.

The grand opening will run through the weekend. The highlights include appearances by former Georgia quarterback Arron Murray, the World Series trophy and former Brave Peter Moylan Saturday. Murray will appear 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the trophy will be there noon to 4 p.m. and Moylan will be at the store 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to win mystery gift cards and sample grub from local food trucks. Between noon and 5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday, there will also be the opportunity to get a free custom-printed t-shirt.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.