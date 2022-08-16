Angels Among Us announces 20,000th animal saved in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Angels Among Us Pet Rescue has announced its 20,000th animal rescue.

The nonprofit has rescued dogs and cats from shelters, owner surrenders, and other high-risk situations throughout the greater Atlanta area.

Angels Rescue has seen these dogs and cats through the foster and adoption process and raised community awareness about the plight of these animals.

The organization is supported by over 300 fosters and spends over $1.1 million annually on veterinary expenses.

“This milestone is a testament to the incredible work of all our staff, fosters, donors, and volunteers over the past 13 years,” said LuAnn Farrell, co-founder of Angels Rescue. “Our mission remains the same: ‘Rescue One Until There Are None.’

Farrell says their 20,000th rescue was found in an abandoned house, and is approximately a year-old Shih Tzu mix.

After she was taken to a shelter with limited space, Angels Rescue was called to help.

The dog was named “Toodle Lou,” symbolizing farewell to abandonment and a second chance to find a forever home.

She has received veterinary care and is now safe and happy living in the care of an Angels Rescue foster until she is placed in her forever home.

Angels Rescue will host a community celebration on August 20, 2022, from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Six Bridges Brewing at Johns Creek.

The public is invited, Toodle Lou will be there, and there is no cost to attend. For information and to RSVP for the event, please visit angelsrescue.org/celebrate.

Click here to take a look at Video of Toodle Lou’s Rescue

