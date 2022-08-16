Atlanta-based artist Anderson Smith to open pop-up shop

Atlanta-based artist Anderson Smith will open a gallery in Buckhead Village.
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta-based artist Anderson Smith will open a pop-up shop in Buckhead Village. The shop will be next to Forward Health and is the artist’s first brick-and-mortar location. The location will be open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Both walk-ins and appointments are available.

Smith moved from Chicago to Atlanta in 1998 and has been part of the city’s growing art scene ever since. His public work can be seen at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport and Fellaship, a Black-owned restaurant. His work has also appeared at galleries such as Gallery 23ten and Buckhead Art & Company.

