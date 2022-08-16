Atlanta Police seeking to identify robbery suspects

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Police Department is seeking help in identifying three suspects in a robbery. A woman reported she was robbed on Atlanta Student Movement Blvd July 11. The victim was in a parking deck when two men and a woman approached her from behind. One of the men pulled a gun on her and demanded all of her belongings. The victim complied, handing over a purse, an iPhone 13, Airpods and a wallet. The three suspects fled on foot.

The suspect with the gun fled last, telling the victim he wouldn’t shoot her because a camera was there. The female suspect then picked the two men up and they sped off.

Anyone with a tip can submit it anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or by texting CRIMES (274637).

