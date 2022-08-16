Brookhaven to sponsor pet adoption fees

Sponsorship begins Aug. 18
Dog generic
Dog generic(MGN)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The city of Brookhaven will cover residents’ pet adoption fees at the LifeLine Animal Project beginning Aug. 18. The agreement is valid for any LifeLine location in DeKalb County. Brookhaven called the deal “the first sponsorship of this magnitude with a municipality.” residents will still have to cover the adoption application and contract requirements.

Brookhaven approved the deal Aug. 9. The regular adoption fee covers the pet’s spay/neuter, vaccinations and microchip.

