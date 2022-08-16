Butterfly sculpture dedicated by Rosalynn Carter in Plains

Rosalynn Carter told students about the importance of voting. (Source: WALB)
Rosalynn Carter told students about the importance of voting. (Source: WALB)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLAINS, Ga. (AP) - Former first lady Rosalynn Carter has dedicated a sculpture of monarch butterflies in a garden named for her in Plains, Georgia.

It’s part of her continuing advocacy for butterflies and their habitat.

Former President Jimmy Carter also attended the dedication ceremony Saturday.

The statue is at the Rosalynn Smith-Carter Childhood Garden, next to her childhood home.

It’s meant to honor Carter days before her 95th birthday on Thursday. The sculpture is called the “Monarch Tree.” It stands about 15 feet tall and 15 feet wide, with eight stumps and 18 butterflies.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

DeKalb County Police pay raise proposal
Pay increase announced for DeKalb County first responders
Frontier Airlines.
Frontier Airlines announces 5 new international routes out of Atlanta
The City of East Point will host a three-on-three youth basketball tournament Aug. 27.
East Point to host three-on-three basketball tournament
Georgia FSA director Arthur Tripp visits with charter students
FSA Director discusses urban agriculture with students