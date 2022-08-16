Bystanders catch suspected catalytic converter thief in the act in Atlanta

Community Members Provide Tips That Lead To An Arrest Hard Working people despise thieves and for good reason. All of us work hard for the things we have, and we do not want some criminal coming along and taking what is ours. Sometimes, citizens feel compelled to intervene when they see a criminal in the act. This is an example of several members of the community holding a thief accountable, and we are here for it. On Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at around 11:45 pm officers responded to a report of a suspect stealing the catalytic converter from a vehicle in the 100 blk of Hilliard St. When officers arrived, they found the suspect being detained by citizens who saw the crime being committed. The citizens told officers they heard a power tool being operated underneath a parked car on Hilliard St. When the citizens investigated a suspect, later identified as 42-year-old Patrick Jorel York, fled from the area carrying the vehicle’s catalytic converter and tools. Neighbors in the area chased York and he was detained at Grant and Decatur St and held for police. Responding officers arrested York and located the owner of the stolen vehicle part. In addition to the stolen catalytic converter, battery-powered tools and extra saw blades were recovered. York was charged with Theft, Possession of Tools for the Commission of a Crime, and Possession of Marijuana. York has been arrested at least 16 times in Fulton County prior to this incident. APD is thankful for the service these citizens performed to take a thief off the street and help make Atlanta safer and we are extremely happy no one got hurt. When we say “If you see something, say something” what we mean is If you see a crime, or know details of a crime, we ask that you gather as much information as you can, take photos if you can safely do so and call 911 or Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS(8477). We never want a citizen to put themselves in harm's way dealing with dangerous or volatile persons. Together we can reduce crime and make Atlanta safer.