Car smashes through popular Riverdale restaurant window

Witnesses on scene say the driver of the car appeared to be an older woman.
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A driver plowed through the glass window of a popular barbecue restaurant in Riverdale Tuesday afternoon, according to restaurant staff at “This Is It BBQ”.

Two photos sent to CBS46 show glass scattered from the exterior of the business and the front windows completely shattered.

We do not know what lead her to drive through the restaurant at this time.

Employees say even though people were inside the restaurant at the time of the crash, it appears as though thankfully no one inside was hurt.

CBS46 is working to learn more of the condition of the driver of the car at this time.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

