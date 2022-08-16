Car smashes through popular Riverdale restaurant window

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A driver plowed through the glass window of a popular barbecue restaurant in Riverdale Tuesday afternoon, according to restaurant staff at “This Is It BBQ”.

Two photos sent to CBS46 show glass scattered from the exterior of the business and the front windows completely shattered.

Witnesses on scene say the driver of the car appeared to be an older woman.

We do not know what lead her to drive through the restaurant at this time.

Employees say even though people were inside the restaurant at the time of the crash, it appears as though thankfully no one inside was hurt.

CBS46 is working to learn more of the condition of the driver of the car at this time.

