Clayton County animal control makes urgent plea for pet adoptions by Thursday

CLAY COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - The Clayton County Animal Shelter has more dogs than it can handle right now and will have to increase its euthanasia rate if relief doesn’t come soon.

Although the shelter is often full, the number of animals mainly dogs has increased this summer to where it’s nearly unsustainable.

According to Clayton County Animal Control’s Facebook page more than a dozen dogs will need foster homes by 1 p.m. on Thursday.

“The animals below are listed due to the animal’s special needs, the time frame the animal has been at housed at our shelter, or because they are at greatest risk of possible illness. These animals have been in our facility for a large amount of time.”

