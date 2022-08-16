Clayton County animal control makes urgent plea for pet adoptions by Thursday

Clayton County Animal Control
Clayton County Animal Control(WGCL)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAY COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - The Clayton County Animal Shelter has more dogs than it can handle right now and will have to increase its euthanasia rate if relief doesn’t come soon.

Although the shelter is often full, the number of animals mainly dogs has increased this summer to where it’s nearly unsustainable.

According to Clayton County Animal Control’s Facebook page more than a dozen dogs will need foster homes by 1 p.m. on Thursday.

“The animals below are listed due to the animal’s special needs, the time frame the animal has been at housed at our shelter, or because they are at greatest risk of possible illness. These animals have been in our facility for a large amount of time.”

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Academy Sports + Outdoors opens in Perimeter Center West
Academy Sports + Outdoors to hold Perimeter store’s grand opening
FILE: Magnifying Glass graphic
West Point Police Department officer under investigation by GBI
INTERVIEW: Boys and Girls Club to host teen summit
North Georgia Boys & Girls Clubs to host volunteer event
Car crashes through Riverdale restaurant
Car smashes through Riverdale restaurant window