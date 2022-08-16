Concerns arise over FDA ruling on over the counter hearing aids

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Tuesday morning the FDA announced its decision to allow hearing aids to be sold over the counter to adults with mild to moderate hearing impairment.

Audiologists say this is an announcement they have been expecting since 2017 but there is some unease about the kind of care patients might receive.

“We realize one of the pros of the over-the-counter option is that it is a low-cost option for some people,” said Dr. Lacey Sharp with The Hearing Center Eye Consultants of Atlanta.

Without a proper hearing assessment, Sharp worries patients might not know how severe their hearing issues are. Doctors say an incorrect hearing aid fit or a misunderstanding of how to use the device might contribute to a negative stigma around hearing loss and getting help.

“A lot of people tend to over or underestimate how much hearing loss they actually have,” said Dr. Sharp,

The ruling will take effect in 60 days.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.