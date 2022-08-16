Contreras, Rosario, Acuña lead Braves’ blowout win over Mets

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. watches his RBI double during the second inning of the team's...
Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. watches his RBI double during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Mets on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — William Contreras and Eddie Rosario hit back-to-back homers off Carlos Carrasco in the second inning, Ronald Acuña Jr. doubled three times and drove in three runs, and the Atlanta Braves routed the New York Mets 13-1 for their seventh straight win.

The victory moved the second-place Braves 4 1/2 games back of New York for the NL East lead and put a brief halt to a hot streak in which the Mets had won 17 out of 20.

Carrasco winced on his last pitch of the second inning and was pulled with left side tightness.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The Battery At Truist Park
Mets visit the Braves to begin 4-game series
Atlanta Braves' Vaughn Grissom gets a base hit as Miami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes looks on...
Harris, Contreras lead Braves’ rally for sweep of Marlins
Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley walks to the dugout after striking out swinging during the first...
Austin Riley to host charity golf event Aug. 29
San Diego Padres relief pitcher Kirby Yates (39) in the first inning during a baseball game...
Braves call up Kirby Yates, top prospect Vaughn Grissom