Decatur Police working to locate driver, identify victim of deadly hit and run

DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - Police are looking for a driver after a deadly hit and run crash Monday night in Decatur.

According to the Decatur Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of Scott Boulevard and Clairemont Avenue around 11:35 p.m. in reference to an accident involving a pedestrian.

Decatur PD’s initial investigation revealed that a young adult male pedestrian was crossing Scott Boulevard walking southbound using a crosswalk. An unknown vehicle traveling westbound on Scott Boulevard struck the victim and fled the accident scene.

Police say the victim suffered serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital where he later died. They say the victim did not have any identification on him at the time of the incident.

If you can provide any details about the victim’s identity, witnessed the accident, or know of a vehicle that may have been involved, please contact the Decatur Police Department at 404-373-6551 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477 and remain anonymous.

