Dream’s Rhyne Howard wins fourth-straight Rookie of the Month award

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Dream guard Rhyne Howard won her fourth straight Rookie of the Month award. She becomes the fourth WNBA player to win four Rookie of the Month awards and the seventh to earn every Rookie of the Month award in a season since the award debuted in 2009.

Howard averaged 19.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.2 steals in the season’s final month. She led all rookies this season with 16.2 points per game and also led rookies in offensive efficiency, assists and steals.

The Associated Press named Howard Rookie of the Year. If she wins the WNBA Rookie of the Year award, she would be the second Dream player to win. Angel McCoughtry won the award in 2009.

