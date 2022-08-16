East Point to host three-on-three basketball tournament

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - East Point will host a youth three-on-three basketball tournament Aug. 27. The tournament will take place at Sykes Park starting at 10 a.m. There are three age groups: ages seven to eight, 9 to 10 and 11 to 12. There are 32 spots per age group for teams of four.

There will be other activities as well, including live music, tennis and pickleball.

Registration is free and can be found here.

