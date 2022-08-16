East Point to host three-on-three basketball tournament

The City of East Point will host a three-on-three youth basketball tournament Aug. 27.
The City of East Point will host a three-on-three youth basketball tournament Aug. 27.(City of East Point)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - East Point will host a youth three-on-three basketball tournament Aug. 27. The tournament will take place at Sykes Park starting at 10 a.m. There are three age groups: ages seven to eight, 9 to 10 and 11 to 12. There are 32 spots per age group for teams of four.

There will be other activities as well, including live music, tennis and pickleball.

Registration is free and can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Stonecrest Church distributes thousands of new shoes to students
Stonecrest Church distributes thousands of new shoes to students
AJ Griffin, Athlete's Foot present check to Fundamental Skills Camp (Community Development...
Hawks rookie AJ Griffin signs brand ambassador deal with Athlete’s Foot
Coco
Georgia pup goes from animal shelter to the big screen
Continent Restaurant and Cigar Lounge
Black Restaurant Week ATL: Continent Restaurant and Cigar Lounge