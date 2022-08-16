Eventide Brewing to host donation drive for PAWS Atlanta

Eventide will host a donation drive Aug. 26.
Eventide will host a donation drive Aug. 26.(Eventide Brewing)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Eventide Brewing will host a donation drive for PAWS Atlanta to celebrate National Dog Day Aug. 26. The event begins at 4 p.m. at Eventide’s Grant Park location.

PAWS Atlanta will be there hosting a donation drive. They’re looking for items such as adult dog food, bleach, Milk-Bones and dog toys. Everyone who brings an item will receive a free pint of beer. Vendors such as Creative Caricatures, Big Daddy Biscuits and Atlanta Dog Rescue Cafe will also be on hand with treats for both pups and their owners.

Eventide Brewing will have “Pooch Pilsners” and “Pooch Porters” on tap for dogs as well. There will be a dog-owner look-alike contest at 8 p.m. The winner will receive free beer for the rest of 2022.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

INTERVIEW: Boys and Girls Club to host teen summit
North Georgia Boys & Girls Clubs to host volunteer event
Dog generic
Brookhaven to sponsor pet adoption fees
The Miss Atlanta, Capital City and Greater Atlanta winners
Miss Atlanta, Miss Capital City, and Miss Greater Atlanta winners announced
The City of East Point will host a three-on-three youth basketball tournament Aug. 27.
East Point to host three-on-three basketball tournament