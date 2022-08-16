Eventide Brewing to host donation drive for PAWS Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Eventide Brewing will host a donation drive for PAWS Atlanta to celebrate National Dog Day Aug. 26. The event begins at 4 p.m. at Eventide’s Grant Park location.

PAWS Atlanta will be there hosting a donation drive. They’re looking for items such as adult dog food, bleach, Milk-Bones and dog toys. Everyone who brings an item will receive a free pint of beer. Vendors such as Creative Caricatures, Big Daddy Biscuits and Atlanta Dog Rescue Cafe will also be on hand with treats for both pups and their owners.

Eventide Brewing will have “Pooch Pilsners” and “Pooch Porters” on tap for dogs as well. There will be a dog-owner look-alike contest at 8 p.m. The winner will receive free beer for the rest of 2022.

