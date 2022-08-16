Feds fine Rick Ross and family members over multiple Wingstop restaurant violations

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Multiple Wingstop locations in Mississippi run by rapper Rick Ross and his family have been fined by the Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division for several violations.

The Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division (DOLWHD) announced it has collected $114,427 “in back wages, liquidated damages and civil penalties” from five Wingstop locations in the state-operated by Boss Wing Enterprises.

The department’s Wage and Hour Division investigation discovered several violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act, including the following:

Minimum wage violations when paycheck deductions for uniforms and cash register shortages caused some employees’ average hourly rates to fall below the $7.25 federal minimum wage.

Overtime violations when the employer’s deductions for safety training and background checks illegally decreased the rate-of-pay in weeks when workers earned overtime and led Boss Wings to pay overtime at rates lower than federal law requires.

Recordkeeping violations for failing to maintain a record of employee hours worked and wage deductions.

“Restaurant industry employees work hard, often for low wages, and many depend on every dollar earned to make ends meet,” said Wage and Hour Division District Director Audrey Hall in Jackson, Mississippi. “The law prevents Boss Wing Enterprises LLC from shifting operating costs to workers by deducting the costs of uniforms, cash register shortages or training expenses, or to allow a worker’s pay to fall below the minimum wage rate.”

The investigation also discovered Boss Wings allowed a 15-year-old employee to work past 10 p.m. on multiple occasions last June. Law prohibits 14 and 15 years old from working past 7 p.m.

Rick Ross, his sister Tawanda Roberts and mother Tommie Roberts are listed as owners of Boss Wings Enterprises LLC in Mississippi.

The Miami rapper reportedly owns nearly 30 Wingstop franchises across the U.S. and often promotes the company in his rhymes.

