FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mainly dry today, but rain chances on the rise the rest of the week

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Expect another nice day today, with highs in the mid 80s and a nice breeze.

Beautiful and mostly dry! (cbs46)

While an isolated shower or storm will be possible this afternoon and evening, for the most part we will stay dry.

The pattern changes through the second half of the week as a stationary front slowly moves into North Georgia. Clouds increase tonight, and the remainder of the work week we will see mostly cloudy skies with spotty showers.

A cloudy pattern takes over with higher rain chances. (cbs46)

The silver lining is that the higher rain chances and cloudy skies will keep temperatures unseasonably cool, with highs only climbing into the low to mid 80′s Wednesday through Friday.

Mainly dry today, but rain chances on the rise. We have a first alert for Thursday and Friday due to higher rain chances, and the threat for heavy rain. (WGCL)

