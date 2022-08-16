FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mainly dry today, but rain chances on the rise the rest of the week
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Expect another nice day today, with highs in the mid 80s and a nice breeze.
While an isolated shower or storm will be possible this afternoon and evening, for the most part we will stay dry.
The pattern changes through the second half of the week as a stationary front slowly moves into North Georgia. Clouds increase tonight, and the remainder of the work week we will see mostly cloudy skies with spotty showers.
The silver lining is that the higher rain chances and cloudy skies will keep temperatures unseasonably cool, with highs only climbing into the low to mid 80′s Wednesday through Friday.
