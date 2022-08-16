FSA Director discusses urban agriculture with students

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia Farm Service Agency Executive Director Arthur Tripp visited with students at Chattahoochee Hills Charter School to stress the importance of youth in Georgia’s agricultural future. He also talked about the support the FSA and the U.S. Department of Agriculture give to urban producers, an important part of the state’s agricultural production in the midst of Atlanta’s urban sprawl.

Tripp said, “our visit last week with the students at Chattahoochee Hills Charter School was instrumental in promoting USDA’s goal of inspiring the next generation of agricultural producers and agricultural business leaders. We had a robust dialogue regarding future agricultural careers, educational opportunities, and available resources that USDA is providing to our young and beginning farmers and ranchers.”

The FSA offers programs and loans to producers aged 10 to 20 years old. The low-interest loans total up to $5,000 and must be used to finance agriculture projects. The loanees must be in 4-H clubs, FFA, tribal youth organizations, or similar agricultural-affiliated groups.

