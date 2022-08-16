Fulton County seeks to fill 2,000 election worker positions

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Through in-person events and on social media, county election officials across the country are spreading the message Tuesday on “Help America Vote Day” that they need election workers.

Fulton County alone is seeking to hire more than 2,000 poll workers to staff its 36 polling locations for the advanced voting period scheduled for October 17 to November 4, and for the more than 240 locations that will be open for the November 8, 2022, General Municipal Election.

The county hosted two poll worker recruitment events Tuesday, one at the Fulton County Government Center and another at North Point Mall. Fulton pays better than other metro Atlanta counties on Election Day.

“If you’re a poll manager, it’s $400 for the day, assistant managers are $300, and if you’re a clerk, it’s $275,” said LaShandra Little, Fulton County’s voter education and outreach manager. “For advance voting, poll workers are paid hourly, from $17 to $21 an hour.”

Retiree Arthur Porter stopped by the downtown Atlanta event. He said inflation is eating into his fixed income.

“I suggest anybody that’s having trouble making ends meet or something, please come down and sign up,” he said.

Julie Sokolic was a poll worker for years when she lived in Florida and wants to do the same now that she lives here.

“I believe in giving back. To me, it’s very important to give back,” she said.

“Once we really break it down to them, they’re like, ‘Oh, I might be able to do that,’” said Little. “I think if we just try to educate a little bit more and meet them where they are, we can get more people to come and work.”

To be a poll worker, you must:

• Have a willingness to serve

• Be at least 16 years of age.

• Be willing to work from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Election Day, November 8. The polls will close at 7 p.m. on Election Day.

• Read and write English

• Have reliable transportation

All poll workers will attend in-person training. Poll worker training for advanced voting begins on August 22.

Anyone interested in becoming a Fulton County poll worker should complete the online application here.

For more information, contact 404-612-5090.

