Gwinnett County man sentenced to 25 years for human trafficking

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Gwinnett County Superior Court Judge sentenced Devonta Alexander Williams to 25 years for trafficking a 14-year-old victim. Williams must spend 15 years in prison and will be listed on the sex offender registry.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Williams trafficked the victim out of a Gwinnett County hotel in May 2018. He advertised her on escort websites and kept the money. Williams was indicted in 2020.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) Assistant Director John Melvin said, “child sex trafficking is one of the lowest forms of exploitation...Our agency remains committed to working with the [Attorney General’s] Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit to hold these criminals accountable.”

Williams plead guilty to two counts of Trafficking Persons for Sexual Servitude. The charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison because it occurred in 2018. Cases occurring after July 1, 2019 carry a maximum sentence of life in prison.

