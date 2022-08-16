Investigation underway after body found in Chattahoochee River

Aerial view of the Chattahoochee River provided by Chopper46.
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after a body was discovered in the Chattahoochee River late Monday night.

According to Atlanta Fire Rescue Department, AFRD crews were dispatched to I-75 NB Expressway at Mount Paran Road NW after a report of a body face down in the Chattahoochee River. Based on the location, Cobb County Fire Department also responded to the scene.

Around 9 p.m., AFRD says it responded to the 2200 block of West Wesley Road NW concerning the initial water recovery. Firefighters arrived as Cobb County Fire Department was searching the water for the victim. At 10:20 p.m., Cobb County Fire recovered one male victim from the water.

The incident remains under investigation.

