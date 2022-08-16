Legendary actress Margaret Avery shares her story

Legendary actress Margaret Avery shares her story
By CBS46 News Staff and ORhonde Chapman
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 8:58 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Legendary actress Margaret Avery shared her story of the highs and lows of being in the entertainment industry for over five decades. Avery also gave advice to upcoming actors and actresses who desire to work in the film and tv industry.

Margaret is best known for her role as “Shug Avery” in the award-winning film, “The Color Purple”.

Avery can currently be seen in “Block Party” airing on BET+. She has also recently co-produced “The Legend of Us,” expected to be released in early 2023.

