Man found shot to death in the middle of the road in southeast Atlanta

Atlanta Police are looking for a gunman after a man was found shot dead in the middle of Hutchens Road Monday night.(CBS46)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 6:13 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police are looking for a gunman after a man was found dead in the middle of the road in southeast Atlanta.

According to police, a random driver found the victim’s body around 11:15 p.m. Monday night on the 700 block of Hutchens Road SE. They say the victim was apparently shot once.

Police are working to determine whether he was shot inside or outside a U-Haul truck parked near the scene.

If you know anything, you’re encouraged to contact Atlanta police. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), or by texting the tip to CRIMES (274637).

