MARTA offering $3,000 sign on bonus

MARTA Reach provides rideshare service in Clayton, DeKalb, & Fulton counties.
By ORhonde Chapman
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) is offering a $3,000 sign-on bonus for bus operators and journeyman bus technicians. A job fair will be held Thursday, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. at MARTA headquarters located at 2424 Piedmont Rd. NE Atlanta, Ga. 30324.

Pay for the two positions are starting at $17.74/hr. for operators and $23.91/hr. for technicians. Vaccinations are also required for employment.

MARTA announced that training will be provided for all Permit and Class C (regular) license holders for their CDL. For more information on this upcoming career fair visit MARTA (itsmarta.com) or call 404-848-5544.

