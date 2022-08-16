Millennium Tour plays State Farm Arena Nov. 6

Tour features Bow Wow and Mario
Millennium Tour: Turned Up!
Millennium Tour: Turned Up!(Millennium Tour)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Millennium Tour, headlined by Bow Wow and Mario, will stop at the State Farm Arena Nov. 6. The tour features a murderer’s row of 2000s R&B and hip-hop favorites, including Keri Hilson, Ying Yang Twins and the reunion of Day26. Those artists will be joined by several others for what should prove to be a fun and nostalgic night; Bow Wow’s Verzuz appearance proves he’s still got it, too.

The pre-sale began Aug. 16. The tickets go on sale to the general public Aug. 19 at 10 a.m. Tickets start at about $60.

