Miss Atlanta, Miss Capital City, and Miss Greater Atlanta winners announced

Winners move on to Miss Georgia competition
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Miss America organization announced the winners of Miss Atlanta, Miss Capital City and Miss Greater Atlanta. The three winners will go on to compete for the Miss Georgia title.

The Miss Atlanta title went to 19-year-old Audrey Kittila. Kittila is a University of Georgia student whose Social Impact Initiative is geared toward reducing high school dropout rates and helping adults obtain GEDs. The Miss Capital City title went to Tara Schiphof, the first runner-up of the last Miss Georgia competition. High school student Melanie Zhang won the Miss Greater Atlanta title; her Social Impact Initiative helps people reduce stress through jigsaw puzzles.

The Miss Atlanta / Miss Capital City / Miss Greater Atlanta committees will help the three women as they compete for Miss Georgia as well as the three winners of the Outstanding Teen titles. The winner of the Miss Georgia and Miss Teen Georgia competitions will be announced in November.

