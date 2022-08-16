North Georgia Boys & Girls Clubs to host volunteer event

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The North Georgia Boys & Girls Clubs will host a volunteer event Aug. 17 to celebrate a $1 million donation from Family Dollar and a donation of 1,300 backpacks from Baby Phat and Phat Farm. The backpacks will come with stationery and school supplies also donated by Baby Phat and Phat Farm.

The donation supports the Boys & Girls Clubs of Gordon, Murray, & Whitfield Counties, Chattahoochee Valley and Lanier.

Family Dollar customers can donate up to $3 at their local Family Dollar through Sept. 5 to support their local Boys & Girls Club.

