North Georgia Boys & Girls Clubs to host volunteer event

INTERVIEW: Boys and Girls Club to host teen summit
INTERVIEW: Boys and Girls Club to host teen summit
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The North Georgia Boys & Girls Clubs will host a volunteer event Aug. 17 to celebrate a $1 million donation from Family Dollar and a donation of 1,300 backpacks from Baby Phat and Phat Farm. The backpacks will come with stationery and school supplies also donated by Baby Phat and Phat Farm.

The donation supports the Boys & Girls Clubs of Gordon, Murray, & Whitfield Counties, Chattahoochee Valley and Lanier.

Family Dollar customers can donate up to $3 at their local Family Dollar through Sept. 5 to support their local Boys & Girls Club.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Eventide will host a donation drive Aug. 26.
Eventide Brewing to host donation drive for PAWS Atlanta
Dog generic
Brookhaven to sponsor pet adoption fees
The Miss Atlanta, Capital City and Greater Atlanta winners
Miss Atlanta, Miss Capital City, and Miss Greater Atlanta winners announced
The City of East Point will host a three-on-three youth basketball tournament Aug. 27.
East Point to host three-on-three basketball tournament