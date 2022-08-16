Star of ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ speaks out after daughter arrested for DUI

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The daughter of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kim Zolciak-Biermann was recently arrested in Forsyth County.

According to the incident report, Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a crash near Peachtree Parkway and Highway 400 near 1 a.m.

A man driving a Ford Focus told a deputy that he was waiting to turn onto Peachtree Parkway when a Mercedes hit his vehicle.

The deputy then spoke to the driver of the Mercedes, later identified as 20-year-old Ariana Zolhiak, who admitted to hitting the other car.

The deputy thought he could smell alcohol on Zolciak’s breath and asked her if she had been drinking. She said no and tried to blame the odor on a THC vape pen. The deputy then conducted field sobriety tests and noticed that she was reportedly swaying during the evaluation.

Another deputy conducted a horizontal nystagmus test and observed “four out of six clues” that she was intoxicated.

Zolciak refused to take a breath test and she was arrested for DUI, placed in handcuffs and transported to Forsyth County Jail.

A vape pen that contained a liquid that smelled like marijuana was found in Zolciak’s car.

Zolciak initially consented to a blood test but refused once she reached jail.

She was cited for DUI, improper/erratic lane change and underage consumption of alcohol. She was reportedly released on bond.

According to E News, her mother released a statement shared to her Instagram Story that read in part, “While we have no further desire to litigate this case in the media, Ariana was not impaired by any substance, including alcohol or marijuana. Since she was being cooperative and honest, she admitted to consuming marijuana the day before, meaning over 24 hours prior to her contact with law enforcement.”

Her mother went on to say that her daughter was arrested for consuming alcohol when it was obvious that her daughter had not been drinking and that her daughter plans to fight the charges.

