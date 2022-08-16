Take a chance to win Mary J. Blige tickets!

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Mary J. Blige fans have the opportunity to win two free tickets to her show at State Farm Arena Sept. 29! Now through Sept. 8, fans can visit screeningsforher.com and enter to win. The tickets come courtesy of Hologic Inc., a women’s health company focused on providing yearly exams.

Mary J. Blige almost needs no introduction. She’s been a staple of American culture since her first album What’s the 411? in 1992. Her discography includes a slew of top 40 hits and four No. 1 albums. The 1996 single “Not Gon’ Cry” peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and reached platinum status. She’s released 15 records, including this year’s Good Morning Gorgeous.

This year, she played the Super Bowl as part of Dr. Dre’s rap history blowout and was named one of the 100 most influential people in the world by TIME.

If you don’t win, the remaining tickets are available for purchase here and start at $129.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.