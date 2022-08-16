West Point Police Department officer under investigation by GBI

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A West Point Police Department officer is currently being investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The officer went to a home on Hill Lane in West Point on Aug. 7 to execute a search warrant and to arrest a 17-year-old, who was wanted for obstruction, theft by receiving, and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

On Aug. 8, the homeowner filed a complaint against the officer, claiming that the officer used racial slurs. The homeowner reported that upon review of her security camera video, she heard the slur and saw the officer remove a Ring camera from the porch of the home and throw it into the bushes.

The GBI has received copies of several videos showing officers attempting to contact someone at the home for a lengthy period of time, knocking on the door and announcing their presence over a speaker. After no one answered the door, the decision was made to leave without making entry. It was at that point the officer took the Ring camera and tossed it into the bushes. After tossing the camera, the officer can be heard talking although it is unintelligible.

The GBI is conducting an independent investigation. Once that is completed, the case file will be given to the Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.

