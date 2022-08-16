William Lee Golden and The Goldens to play GEM Theatre in Sept. 24

William Lee Golden and the Goldens will perform in Calhoun Sept. 24
William Lee Golden and the Goldens will perform in Calhoun Sept. 24(William Lee Golden)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Grand Ole Opry member William Lee Golden will appear with his sons the Goldens at the GEM Theatre in Calhoun Sept. 24. The group is set to release Golden Classics, a set that will compile 30 covers the family released earlier this year. Some of the songs covered include The Eagles’ “Take It Easy” and John Denver’s “Country Roads.” Different members of the family are given their opportunity to shine across this massive collection of songs that impacted their careers.

Tickets are available here and start at $45.

