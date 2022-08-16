With Bennett back at QB, Dawgs hunt another national title

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) - Stetson Bennett could’ve gone out on top. Instead, the former walk-on will suit up again in the red and black, looking to lead Georgia to a repeat as football national champion. Bennett’s return as the Bulldogs quarterback was somewhat surprising.

But having such an experienced player at such a key position helps counter massive losses for the Bulldogs, especially on the defensive side.

Five players from that side of the line were taken in the first round of the NFL draft, led by top overall pick Travon Walker.

Georgia opens Sept. 3 against Oregon and former defensive coordinator Dan Lanning.

