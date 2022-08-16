World Series Trophy to stop in Griffin and McDonough

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The 2021 World Series trophy will stop in Griffin and McDonough Aug. 18 and 19. The trophy will be at the T-Mobile in Griffin from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 18 and the Academy Sports + Outdoor in McDonough from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 19.

Fans will be invited to take pictures with the trophy and win giveaways, including a VIP experience at the Oct. 1 game against the New York Mets. That series could prove to be crucial in deciding the NL East division title.

