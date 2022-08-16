The Wren’s Nest to host writing workshops

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Wren’s Nest, a museum in Atlanta’s West End, will host writing workshops for middle schoolers beginning Sept. 10. The workshops will take place every other Saturday until Nov. 5.

Each 90-minute workshop will focus on a different genre each week, including fiction and oral storytelling. They will be led by a local professional writer, such as Atlanta magazine’s Kamille Whitaker.

The Wren’s Nest Board Chair Paige Sullivan said the museum “can’t wait to debut a collection of generative writing workshops taught by incredibly talented writers and storytellers, all hosted in this unique Atlanta space.”

Admission to the workshops is $10 and includes museum admission and writing materials.

The full schedule and instructor bios are below.

Sept. 10, 10:00-11:30 a.m. - “Writing (Im)Possible Worlds” with Ra’Niqua Lee

Sept. 24, 10:00-11:30 a.m. - “Word of Mouth Stories” with Deborah Strahorn

Oct. 8, 10:00-11:30 a.m. - “Finding Your Writing Voice” with Necole Gibbs

Oct. 22, 10:00-11:30 a.m. - “Illustration and Story” with Ross Boone

Nov. 5, 10:00-11:30 a.m. - “The Art of the Interview” with Kamille Whittaker

