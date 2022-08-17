2022-23 Atlanta Hawks schedule released

Season opens Oct. 19 at State Farm Arena against Houston Rockets
Atlanta Hawks guards Trae Young and Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) celebrate after a Hawks basket...
Atlanta Hawks guards Trae Young and Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) celebrate after a Hawks basket during the second half of the team's NBA play-in basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Hawks will open their season with a home game against the Houston Rockets Oct. 19 at State Farm Arena. The team’s entire 2022-23 schedule was released today. It includes 18 appearances on national television, including a St. Patrick’s Day home game against Golden State and a home game against the Miami Heat on Martin Luther King Day.

The season begins with a three-game home stand against the Rockets, Orlando Magic and Charlotte Hornets before a five-game road trip.

The Hawks play 13 sets of back-to-back games and several stretches of three games in four days. The season will wrap up with home game against the Philadelphia 76ers Apr. 7 and a visit to the Boston Celtics two days later.

Tickets for all home games are available for pre-sale here.

