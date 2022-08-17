Argument leads to deadly shooting overnight in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - One man is dead after a shooting overnight in southwest Atlanta.

The Atlanta Police Department says it happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday on Anchor Terrace. They say it all started with an argument outside the victim’s home.

At this time, police don’t know if the victim knew the shooter.

So far, no arrests have been made. Police say there were people inside the home at the time of the shooting and they are cooperating with the investigation.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to contact Atlanta PD. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), or by texting the tip to CRIMES (274637).

