Argument leads to deadly shooting overnight in southwest Atlanta

Anchor Terrace SW homicide scene.
Anchor Terrace SW homicide scene.(CBS46)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 5:38 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - One man is dead after a shooting overnight in southwest Atlanta.

The Atlanta Police Department says it happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday on Anchor Terrace. They say it all started with an argument outside the victim’s home.

At this time, police don’t know if the victim knew the shooter.

So far, no arrests have been made. Police say there were people inside the home at the time of the shooting and they are cooperating with the investigation.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to contact Atlanta PD. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), or by texting the tip to CRIMES (274637).

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Rudy Guiliani
Rudy Giuliani appearing before Fulton grand jury on alleged 2020 election tampering
Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) makes a running catch on a fly ball from...
Braves sign rookie OF Harris to $72 million, 8-year contract
Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson gestures as he runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run...
Morton, Olson lead Braves to another easy win over Mets, 5-0
Bissell's Empty the Shelters Foundation is hosting a national adoption event.
Overcrowded metro Atlanta animal shelters desperate to find homes for animals