Ask an expert: Ways to help your student-athlete succeed on the field and in life

By Mariya Murrow
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Being a teen is hard. Being a teen athlete can sometimes be even harder. Between holding focus, game day anxiety and keeping sports-life balance, staying motivated can be challenging.

Sports Psychology Doctor Haley Perlus shares tips on overcoming mental barriers and the ways parents and coaches can support their athlete on and off the field.

For more information about managing mental health in sports, business and beyond click here.

