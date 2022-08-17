Atlanta generates biggest gains for fixer-upper homes, expert says

Finding affordable solutions include moving out of state, moving farther from family and friends, buying a fixer-upper, moving farther from work, and moving to a less desirable area.(MGN)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Between bidding wars, low inventories and record-high interest rates, it’s no wonder 1 in 20 homes across the U.S. are fixer-uppers, houses that are often cheaper to buy but require more labor than the typical ready-to-move-in home.

Data from StorageCafe found that fixer-uppers are 32% cheaper on average than standard homes, resulting in a median savings of $155,000.

In Atlanta, the chance to save is even greater! Not only is the city one of the hottest real estate markets in the country, but the right fixer-upper purchase could result in a $300,000 discount, meaning buyers could pay as much as 55% less than the median price of a ready-to-move-in home.

Yardi Matrix Business Intelligence Manager Doug Ressler joined CBS46 to talk about finding the perfectly imperfect fixer-upper.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

