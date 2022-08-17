Atlanta PD holds graduation ceremony for Citizen’s Police Academy

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Police Department held a graduation ceremony on Tuesday night for the latest group of graduates of their Citizen’s Police Academy.

The group of graduates underwent 20-plus hours of skilled instruction on crime, 911 services, homicide investigations, SWAT and more.

To sign up for the next class, you have to be at least 21 and a resident of metro Atlanta.

Click here for additional information.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.