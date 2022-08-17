Atlanta schools to give more students access to telehealth

ATLANTA (AP) — Responding to the pandemic’s toll on student health, Atlanta’s public schools are launching a new program to give most of their schoolchildren remote access to doctors and therapists.

The district says telehealth services should be available to all students from kindergarten through 12th grade at 64 of the district’s 87 schools by the end of the school year.

The Board of Education approved a $500,000 contract with service provider Hazel Health last week.

Hazel Health will bill families’ insurers for the virtual sessions. But district spokesperson Seth Coleman told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that no student will be turned away for lacking health coverage.

