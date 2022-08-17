Atlanta woman named America’s Biggest Cheapskate

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It may sound like an insult, but for Atlanta’s Cynthia Johnson being called America’s Biggest Cheapskate is an honor she wears proudly.

“I understand the assignment” Cynthia joked.

Johnson recently won the title of America’s Biggest Cheapskate by Bargain Outlet Ollie’s, beating out 6,100 other contestants who entered the contest. The retiree says some of her biggest money-saving hacks are keeping the water and gas bills down to less than $40 a month.

“The secret to the water bill is to time your showers and you don’t run the water while brushing your teeth. When you wash your laundry, always use the quick cycle. Saves money.” Johnson explained.

And if you’re wondering how she’s making it through the HOT Atlanta summer?

“I leave my thermostat at 79 degrees. I leave my curtains closed and keep the lights off when I’m not in the room.” she shared.

For her efforts, Ollie’s awarded Cynthia a whopping $4,040 which she says she plans to donate to charity and add to her savings.

