Atlanta’s Adamsville community rallies to shut down embattled Citgo gas station

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On a mission in southwest Atlanta, dozens of community members are banding together. They gathered in a gas station parking lot for a protest and rally Wednesday. They claim the Citgo station along Martin Luther King Drive is a hotbed for crime.

Numbers from Atlanta Police back up their claims. So far this year, APD responded to nearly 100 calls at the embattled gas station.

Arleshia McMichael grew up in Adamsville. She and the dozens of others who attended the event want the city to take action.

“It becomes a problem when your youth, your community is solicited with alcohol, drugs, prostitution, and killings. It’s become a problem as a whole,” said Arleshia McMichael.

Councilwoman Andrea Boone says eliminating the gas station altogether is the only way to fix the problem. On Thursday, the city plans to take the owner to court, in hopes that an Atlanta city court judge will declare the property a nuisance.

“It gives the city the power to shut this Citgo down,” said Andrea Boone. “I think this has been a sore spot. And this will help with crime along the MLK Drive corridor.”

Not everyone agrees. A longtime business owner next door says the city needs to address the problem of drug use disorder and mental illness in the community.

“I’m emotional because what are they doing to help these people? What? Shut it down? It’s the people. It’s not the store. They need to help the people,” said Cynthia Douglas.

CBS46 reached out to the gas station tenant as well as Citgo Petroleum Corporation, which is named the complaint. They had not responded at the time of this publishing.

Councilwoman Boone says dozens of Adamsville residents plan to be in court Thursday morning to show support for her efforts to close the gas station.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.