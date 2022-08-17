Braves sign rookie OF Harris to $72 million, 8-year contract

Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) makes a running catch on a fly ball from...
Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) makes a running catch on a fly ball from New York Mets Jon Berti in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 5:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have signed rookie outfielder Michael Harris II to a $72 million, eight-year contract to remain with his hometown team.

The 21-year-old Harris is the youngest player in the majors. His early-season promotion has bolstered the Braves’ hopes for another championship run.

The deal runs through the 2030 season with team options for 2031 and 2032. If both option years are activated, the total value of the contract would be $102 million over 10 years.

Harris has emerged as one of the National League’s top rookies as an offensive and defensive standout. He is hitting .287 with 12 home runs.

Harris was born in DeKalb County, Georgia, and was drafted by the Braves out of Stockbridge High School, south of Atlanta.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson gestures as he runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run...
Morton, Olson lead Braves to another easy win over Mets, 5-0
Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras (24) bats against the New York Mets a baseball game...
Braves meet Mets for night two of crucial series
World Series trophy tour stops in Montgomery
World Series Trophy to stop in Griffin and McDonough
Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. watches his RBI double during the second inning of the team's...
Contreras, Rosario, Acuña lead Braves’ blowout win over Mets