CDC director announces shake-up, citing COVID mistakes

FILE - A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sign stands at the entrance of their offices in Atlanta on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. On Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, the head of nation's top public health agency announced a shake-up of the organization, in a bid to respond to ongoing criticism and try to make it more nimble. (AP Photo/Ron Harris, File)(Ron Harris | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - The head of the nation’s top public health agency is shaking up the organization with the goal of making it more nimble.

The planned changes at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention come after amid criticism of the agency’s response to COVID-19, monkeypox and other public health threats.

CDC leaders are calling it a “reset.”

The changes include internal staffing moves and steps to speed up data releases.

The CDC’s director told the agency’s staff about the changes on Wednesday. She says it’s a CDC initiative, and was not directed by the White House or other administration officials.

