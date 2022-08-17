Corky Kell Classic underway at Johns Creek high school
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Corky Kell Classic is underway at Johns Creek high school Wednesday evening.
The Cherokee Bluff high school football team took the field to a large string of cheers on the visitors side bench.
The Corky Kell Luncheon held on Aug. 8 celebrated the return of high school football at the Atlanta Marriott Northwest. Attendees of the annual kickoff luncheon geared up for the historic 31st annual classic that features an 11-game lineup.
The Gladiators began the game with the football, taking a kickoff that began a little shaky for a nearly 80 yard return.
A few plays later, the Gladiators’ offense sputtered in the red zone and weren’t able to capitalize on prime scoring position. A blocked field goal from the 10 yard line gave Cherokee Bluff the ball back one play later.
As Cherokee Bluff began to chew up yards with a mix of runs and passes, the Gladiators defense punched the ball lose, recovered the fumble and marched it into the end zone for the touchdown.
The Gladiators now lead 7-0 midway through the first quarter.
The Cherokee Bluff football team added a field goal late in the first quarter. The Gladiators pulled off another impressive return on special teams in what looked like from 50 yards.
A few plays later, senior receiver TJ Murray scored a touchdown to give the Gladiators a 14-3 lead.
On the ensuing kickoff, Cherokee Bluff fumbled and the Gladiators recovered near the 30 yard line.
2022 Corky Kell Classic Schedule
August 17 at Johns Creek
5:30 p.m. Kell vs. Cherokee Bluff
8:30 p.m. Johns Creek vs. Parkview
August 18 at West Forsyth
5:30 p.m. North Atlanta vs. North Forsyth
8:30 p.m. West Forsyth vs. Archer
August 19 at Rome
2:30 p.m. Fellowship Christian vs. Mt. Pisgah
5:30 p.m. Cass vs. Kennesaw Mountain
8:30 p.m. Rome vs. Creekside
August 20 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
10 a.m. McEachern vs. North Gwinnett
1 p.m. Brookwood vs. Norcross
4 p.m. Walton vs. Mill Creek
7 p.m. Marietta vs. Grayson
For more metro Atlanta high school football coverage, check out SCORE Atlanta. http://www.scoreatl.com/
Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.