Corky Kell Classic underway at Johns Creek high school

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Corky Kell Classic is underway at Johns Creek high school Wednesday evening.

The Cherokee Bluff high school football team took the field to a large string of cheers on the visitors side bench.

The Corky Kell Luncheon held on Aug. 8 celebrated the return of high school football at the Atlanta Marriott Northwest. Attendees of the annual kickoff luncheon geared up for the historic 31st annual classic that features an 11-game lineup.

The Gladiators began the game with the football, taking a kickoff that began a little shaky for a nearly 80 yard return.

A few plays later, the Gladiators’ offense sputtered in the red zone and weren’t able to capitalize on prime scoring position. A blocked field goal from the 10 yard line gave Cherokee Bluff the ball back one play later.

As Cherokee Bluff began to chew up yards with a mix of runs and passes, the Gladiators defense punched the ball lose, recovered the fumble and marched it into the end zone for the touchdown.

The Gladiators now lead 7-0 midway through the first quarter.

The Cherokee Bluff football team added a field goal late in the first quarter. The Gladiators pulled off another impressive return on special teams in what looked like from 50 yards.

A few plays later, senior receiver TJ Murray scored a touchdown to give the Gladiators a 14-3 lead.

On the ensuing kickoff, Cherokee Bluff fumbled and the Gladiators recovered near the 30 yard line.

2022 Corky Kell Classic Schedule

August 17 at Johns Creek

5:30 p.m. Kell vs. Cherokee Bluff

8:30 p.m. Johns Creek vs. Parkview

August 18 at West Forsyth

5:30 p.m. North Atlanta vs. North Forsyth

8:30 p.m. West Forsyth vs. Archer

August 19 at Rome

2:30 p.m. Fellowship Christian vs. Mt. Pisgah

5:30 p.m. Cass vs. Kennesaw Mountain

8:30 p.m. Rome vs. Creekside

August 20 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

10 a.m. McEachern vs. North Gwinnett

1 p.m. Brookwood vs. Norcross

4 p.m. Walton vs. Mill Creek

7 p.m. Marietta vs. Grayson

For more metro Atlanta high school football coverage, check out SCORE Atlanta. http://www.scoreatl.com/

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.