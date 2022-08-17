The Daily Show with Trevor Noah taping from the Tabernacle

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Daily Show with Trevor Noah is coming to Atlanta. The late-night talk show will tape shows at the Tabernacle from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3. The show will come to Georgia as part of its midterm election coverage, calling the Peach State “one of the most important battleground states.” These shows will be the first time The Daily Show airs shows from Georgia.

Tickets are available here. Attendees must be 18 years or older, be fully vaccinated and wear a facemask inside the venue.

