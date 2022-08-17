The Daily Show with Trevor Noah taping from the Tabernacle

Tapings will be Oct. 31 to Nov. 3
This undated image shows host Trevor Noah with his audience during a taping of &amp;quot;The...
This undated image shows host Trevor Noah with his audience during a taping of &amp;quot;The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.&amp;quot; The show, along with other New York-based late-night talk shows &amp;quot;The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon&amp;quot; and &amp;quot;The Late Show with Stephen Colbert&amp;quot; will tape their shows without studio audiences due to the new coronavirus. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some, it can cause more severe illness. | Source: Comedy Central via AP(KALB)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Daily Show with Trevor Noah is coming to Atlanta. The late-night talk show will tape shows at the Tabernacle from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3. The show will come to Georgia as part of its midterm election coverage, calling the Peach State “one of the most important battleground states.” These shows will be the first time The Daily Show airs shows from Georgia.

Tickets are available here. Attendees must be 18 years or older, be fully vaccinated and wear a facemask inside the venue.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Photo of man reported missing in Gwinnett County
Man with ‘medical concerns’ reported missing in Gwinnett County
Atlanta Police Department's Citizen's Police Academy graduation
Atlanta PD holds graduation ceremony for Citizen’s Police Academy
A student at Lakewood Elementary School in Cecilia, Ky., uses her laptop to participate in an...
Youth mental health is in crisis Are schools doing enough?
Atlanta Police Department's Citizen's Police Academy graduation
Atlanta Citizen's Police Academy graduation