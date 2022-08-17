FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cloudy & Mild with Light Showers Today

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A pesky stationary front will bring us cloudy skies and daily rain through the end of the week.

Expect an increase in cloud cover today, and then an increase in the coverage of rain tonight. Rain will stay fairly widespread through the overnight and into tomorrow morning, so be sure to take it easy on Thursday morning’s commute.

Today’s High: 83°

Average High: 89°

Today’s Rain Chance: 40%

Cloudy and mild with spotty showers. (cbs46)

Heavier, more widespread rain builds in overnight. Plan on a rainy morning commute tomorrow.

A rainy morning commute expected tomorrow. (cbs46)

The wet pattern continues through the weekend, but do note we have a First Alert for Friday due to a chance for widespread rain and the chance for some heavier downpours.

Elevated rain chances stay in the forecast through the start of next week which could result in 1-3 inches of rain across our area with the highest totals south of the metro. The good news about all of the rain, it will keep temperatures very mild for mid-August! Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 80′s all seven day long.

Heavier totals south of I-20. (cbs46)

