Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals rules gender dysphoria is covered by Americans with Disabilities Act

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit ruled in a 2-1 decision that gender dysphoria is covered under the Americans with Disabilities Act. This gives transgender people a huge human rights win in the United States; it means that they cannot be denied accommodations, including medical interventions.

The original case concerned Kesha Williams, a transgender woman held in a Virginia prison for six months. Williams had not had gender confirmation surgery and was thus marked male by a prison nurse. She was transferred to the men’s side of the facility, constantly misgendered and given men’s clothes. She was also denied her hormone replacement therapy and refused the right to have a female deputy conduct body searches.

Williams sued the county sheriff, the nurse who marked her male and a male deputy who harassed her during a search. A district court denied her claim, finding that gender fell under the “gender identity disorders” explicitly excluded in the original act.

The circuit court found that gender dysphoria is different from those disorders. Judge Diana Motz wrote in the majority opinion, “the very fact of revision suggests a meaningful difference, and the contrast between the definitions of the two terms — gender identity disorder and gender dysphoria — confirms that these revisions are not just semantic.” The DSM-5 removed gender identity disorders in favor of gender dysphoria.

However, that distinction puts limits on who this decision covers. This decision only covers people with a gender dysphoria diagnosis, which is not all trans people. According to the American Psychiatric Association, gender dysphoria is “a marked incongruence between one’s experienced/expressed gender and assigned gender, of at least six months’ duration.”

Harris notes, “’being trans alone cannot sustain a diagnosis of gender dysphoria under the DSM-[5].” A trans person must experience “clinically significant distress” to be diagnosed with gender dysphoria.

Human rights groups see the decision as a win beyond transgender people. GLAD Transgender Rights Project Director Jennifer Levi said, “this opinion goes a long way toward removing social and cultural barriers that keep people with treatable, but misunderstood, medical conditions from being able to thrive.”

The case was sent back to the lower courts to settle other elements of the case. The entire circuit court opinion can be read here.

