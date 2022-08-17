Fulton County to recruit poll workers Sept. 6

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Roswell will host a poll worker recruitment event for Fulton County Sept. 6. The county is looking for Roswell residents interested in making this very important election run smoothly during early voting and on election day.

Fulton County Board of Elections representatives will be on hand to provide information about training and time commitment.

The event will be in room 220 of Roswell City Hall from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Members of the public are welcome to walk in at any time, no appointment needed. Those looking for additional information can learn more here.

